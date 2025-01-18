Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Strong-Buy Rating

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 59,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

