VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,663,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,084,000 after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in VF by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 96,442 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VF during the third quarter worth $640,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 220.1% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 93,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 64,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Trading Up 0.2 %

VFC stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. VF Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

VF Dividend Announcement

VF ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. VF had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VF Corporation will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of VF from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on VF from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on VF from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

