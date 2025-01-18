VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $29.00

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on VF from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded VF from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VF from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Get VF alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VF

VF Price Performance

Shares of VF stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. VF has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. VF had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VF will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About VF

(Get Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.