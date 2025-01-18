Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Position Lowered by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10,775.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,565,000 after purchasing an additional 994,801 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 55.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,269,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,350,000 after buying an additional 452,344 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,443,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 452,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $11,251,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 194,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $8,314,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,170,867.50. This represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $889,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,455. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,701 shares of company stock valued at $23,898,520 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

VKTX opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

