Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

VIR opened at $10.11 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $137,219.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,431,135.32. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,786 shares of company stock valued at $170,172. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 143.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $56,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $95,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 142.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

