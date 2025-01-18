Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.69. 16,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 46,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.