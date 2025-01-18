Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

VTLE stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.16. Vital Energy has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.58 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 2,590.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

