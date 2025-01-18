Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Upgraded by Northland Capmk to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VTS. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. Vitesse Energy has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $807.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $179,263.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,073.70. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $217,336.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,304.35. This trade represents a 9.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 54.5% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vitesse Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Vitesse Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

