VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. UBS Group upped their target price on VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.10 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNET Group

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

VNET Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in VNET Group by 785.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in VNET Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $5.60 on Friday. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About VNET Group

(Get Free Report

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.