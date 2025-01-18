W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,969,000 after buying an additional 1,784,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 649.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after buying an additional 479,973 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 185.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 684,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,631,000 after purchasing an additional 444,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,219,000 after buying an additional 409,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6,145.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 407,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,375,000 after acquiring an additional 400,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

