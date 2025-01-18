WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) vs. Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Financial Survey

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 -0.27% -0.17% -0.02% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bancorp 34 pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Bancorp 34 and WCF Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $28.85 million 2.95 -$3.40 million ($0.28) -46.00 WCF Bancorp $8.95 million 1.61 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

WCF Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bancorp 34.

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats WCF Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; multi-family finance; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; treasury management products; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products. It operates through full-service offices in Webster City, Independence, and Tama, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

