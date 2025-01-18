Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 669.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 92.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 21.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $96.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $380,264.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,130.52. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. This trade represents a 8.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $2,321,176 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

