Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,482,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,252,000 after buying an additional 364,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 297.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 85,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $222.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 11,250 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,500. The trade was a 9.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $505,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,256,642. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,250 shares of company stock worth $4,665,310 over the last 90 days. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLAB. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

