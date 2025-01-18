Wedbush Cuts Earnings Estimates for Papa Johns International

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Papa Johns International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa Johns International’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa Johns International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Papa Johns International has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $78.67. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa Johns International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 225.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 27.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

