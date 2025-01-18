Wedbush Cuts Earnings Estimates for Papa Johns International

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Papa Johns International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa Johns International’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Papa Johns International
Papa Johns International Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Papa Johns International has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $78.67. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa Johns International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 225.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 27.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000.
Papa Johns International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.11%.
About Papa Johns International
Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Papa Johns International
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.