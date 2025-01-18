Wedbush Issues Negative Outlook for GlobalFoundries Earnings

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlobalFoundries’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GlobalFoundries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.87%. GlobalFoundries’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on GlobalFoundries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 77.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 41.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

