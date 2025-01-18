Wedbush Predicts Shake Shack’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Shake Shack stock opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.20. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.03 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $3,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 407,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,647,206.34. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $88,281.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,894.67. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,333 shares of company stock worth $6,566,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

