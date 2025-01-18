Wedbush Weighs in on argenx’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of argenx in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $655.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $33.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $43.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of argenx from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $439.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of argenx from $639.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.39.

ARGX opened at $640.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.67. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -727.86 and a beta of 0.59. argenx has a one year low of $349.86 and a one year high of $678.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 8.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

