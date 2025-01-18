Wedbush Weighs in on CarMax’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

Shares of KMX opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This trade represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $407,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,771.80. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,598 shares of company stock valued at $21,503,625 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

