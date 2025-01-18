Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 530 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. State Street Corp grew its position in Waters by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,700,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 885,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,095,000 after purchasing an additional 271,804 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock opened at $403.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.01. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $279.24 and a 12-month high of $411.58.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.71.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

