Wedmont Private Capital Buys 3,565 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,884 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 22.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 50,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

SAN stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

