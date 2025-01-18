Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $469,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,588,000 after acquiring an additional 131,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,679,000 after purchasing an additional 150,237 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $252.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.95. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $287.97.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $1,028,052.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 224,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,599,096.20. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $1,527,446.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,844,885.36. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,136 shares of company stock worth $67,814,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

