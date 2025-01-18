Wedmont Private Capital Has $134,000 Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,087 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,550,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,582,000 after buying an additional 598,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,881,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 668,552 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.
Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $11.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Maravai LifeSciences
In related news, insider Carl Hull bought 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
