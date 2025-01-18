Wedmont Private Capital Has $210,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. The trade was a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock worth $1,800,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.19.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $218.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.18 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

