Wedmont Private Capital Invests $203,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 876 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 115.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,718,000 after acquiring an additional 65,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.43, for a total value of $2,815,675.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,814.27. This represents a 27.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,060. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,145,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $238.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.60. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

