Wedmont Private Capital Invests $204,000 in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,663 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG by 5,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,768,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,188,000 after buying an additional 922,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TPG by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after buying an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in TPG by 20.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 90,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $67.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.49. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $855.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.98 million. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. TPG’s payout ratio is -447.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TPG from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at $980,716.31. This represents a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

