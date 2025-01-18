Wedmont Private Capital Invests $207,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AutoNation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $185.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.35 and a 1 year high of $197.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

AutoNation Company Profile



AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.



