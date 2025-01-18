Wedmont Private Capital Invests $221,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,469,000 after buying an additional 1,707,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,982 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,009,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 777,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,671,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $55.65.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 482.76%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CG. Barclays boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.