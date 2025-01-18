Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is -84.62%.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

