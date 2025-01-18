Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $131,000 Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amcor by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,721,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,541 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amcor by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.71 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.23%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.