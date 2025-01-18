Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $201,000 Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 86.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 435,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 202,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 81.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equitable by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,083,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after acquiring an additional 539,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $51.70 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently -88.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $79,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,162.36. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $316,834.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,342.38. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,698 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

