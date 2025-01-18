Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $204,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after buying an additional 1,372,865 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,749,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,736,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 293,221 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,571,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 189,082 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 41.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OWL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

