Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,883 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 197,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 28,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,857,300 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised Regions Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

