Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 424.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Up 9.7 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank OZK

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.