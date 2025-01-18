Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 57,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,188.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,371.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2,388.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,016.14.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,303.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $2,456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,290.75.
First Citizens BancShares Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
