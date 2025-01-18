Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 57,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,188.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,371.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2,388.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,016.14.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $55.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 186.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,303.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $2,456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,290.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.