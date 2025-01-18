Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 154.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RITM opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

