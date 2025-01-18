Wedmont Private Capital Sells 322 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,314,000 after buying an additional 47,328 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,780,000 after purchasing an additional 181,523 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 871,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 156.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 318,410 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 502,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $132.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.12 and a one year high of $138.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.