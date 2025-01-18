Wedmont Private Capital Sells 50,677 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,677 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,452 shares during the period. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $863,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 238,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 374,717,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,827,207.87. The trade was a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.04.

Lucid Group Trading Down 0.3 %

LCID opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

