Wedmont Private Capital Takes $200,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth about $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 122.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $72.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on US Foods from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

