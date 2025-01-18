Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Corning by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 167,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Corning by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 27,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,267,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $51.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

