Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 32.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,245,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 306,933 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 806.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,204 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 35.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 604,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 234,667 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $4,852,913.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,608,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,141,898.12. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,451.50. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 884,862 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,482. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MP Materials from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

