Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Price

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,997.64.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,926.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5,052.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,370.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after acquiring an additional 233,052 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,322,600,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,089,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,427,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

