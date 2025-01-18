Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXPE. Melius upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.96.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $187.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $192.34.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,570,779.35. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,310. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 709.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.