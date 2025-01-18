Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WFC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $46.12 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Income Research & Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.