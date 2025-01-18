WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $215.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WESCO International from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $191.73 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $132.37 and a fifty-two week high of $216.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.72.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 13.19%. WESCO International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,990. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 14,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.55, for a total value of $3,085,443.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,578,485.05. The trade was a 12.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,767 shares of company stock worth $5,567,454 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 18.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

