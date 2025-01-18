Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

NYSE WY opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

