Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CIBC currently has $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,048 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,472,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2,664.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,355,000 after buying an additional 2,116,520 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,306,000 after buying an additional 2,004,073 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,125 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

