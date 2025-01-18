What is B. Riley’s Estimate for NAT FY2025 Earnings?

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

NAT stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $573.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of -0.29. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 99.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

