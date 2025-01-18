What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for DVAX Q1 Earnings?

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DVAX opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 95.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $17,615,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,374,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,109,080 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $8,291,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,967,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

