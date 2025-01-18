What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for DVAX Q2 Earnings?

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DVAX stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,615,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 87.7% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,374,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,109,080 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $8,291,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,967,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,144,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

