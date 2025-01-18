What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for Appian FY2024 Earnings?

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Appian in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Au expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Appian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Appian’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APPN. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. Appian has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $43.33.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Appian by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,169,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,969 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $7,715,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Appian by 282.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 99,198 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $27,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,921.48. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

